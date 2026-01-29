Unlike last year, WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair isn't a surprise in the Royal Rumble, but the legend will sport a “very different” look at this year's show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

She's already confirmed to participate in the annual battle royal, but Flair will bring something new to the table. During her profile interview with ClutchPoints back in November 2025, Flair was already knee-deep in planning her 2026 WWE Royal Rumble gear.

“Everything is in the works for Saudi,” she told ClutchPoints.

Flair couldn't (and wouldn't) say much about her gear — though she noted she was between “two different ideas” — but it will be “very different” than what has come before.

“Obviously, I'm not gonna tell you,” a beaming Flair said.

She then teased it'd be a “very different look” before correcting herself: “No, not different. Just a different vibe.”

WWE's Charlotte Flair hopes to win back-to-back Royal Rumbles

Flair is one year removed from her second Royal Rumble win. She is the only woman to win two Royal Rumbles. Other active Superstars to reach that feat include Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar, and Cody Rhodes. Others, such as John Cena, Batista, Triple H, and Hulk Hogan, have also won two Rumbles.

Her return at the 2025 Royal Rumble came after she spent more than a year on the shelf. Flair suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus during a match against Asuka on Friday Night SmackDown in December 2023.

She won the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble and would go on to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41. However, she would not win the title from Stratton.

Currently, Flair is in a tag team with Alexa Bliss. They recently lost the Women's Tag Team Championship to the Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) in November 2025. Now, they will both enter the 2026 Royal Rumble.