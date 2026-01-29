The legal fight between Haley Kalil and former NFL lineman Matt Kalil has escalated into a very public back and forth, with both sides doubling down on sharply different interpretations of the same comments.

According to court filings obtained by TMZ, Haley has formally asked a judge to dismiss Matt’s lawsuit, which centers on remarks she made during a November 2025 livestream. Matt claims those comments crossed a line by exposing private marital details and subjecting him to widespread ridicule. Haley argues the lawsuit ignores the full context of what she said and misrepresents her intent.

In her filing, Haley states that she did not mock Matt during the livestream. Instead, she says she spoke about what she describes as a specific physical incompatibility that she believes contributed to their 2022 divorce. She characterizes the marriage as loving, while also asserting that the issue made a normal sexual relationship impossible. Haley maintains that her comments reflected her personal experience and were not meant to demean her ex-husband.

Lawyers trade sharp words as legal fight intensifies

Haley’s motion frames the case as a free speech issue. Her legal team argues that Minnesota law strongly protects the right to share truthful, autobiographical accounts, even when those accounts involve deeply personal subjects. Her attorney emphasized that punishing such speech would undermine long held First Amendment principles, particularly when a woman discusses what she describes as sexual trauma connected to the end of a high profile marriage.

Matt’s attorneys pushed back immediately. His legal team contends that Haley’s filing sidesteps the core issue, which they say involves the intentional disclosure of private and intimate details. In a statement provided to TMZ Sports, Matt’s lawyer argued that no spouse has the right to publicly expose confidential marital information for personal gain. The defense expressed confidence that the judge will reject Haley’s motion to dismiss.

Haley’s counsel responded with another pointed statement, noting that Minnesota recently strengthened protections for speakers by allowing them to recover legal fees when forced to defend their free speech rights. Her team says it plans to pursue those fees if the court sides with her.

For now, the dispute remains unresolved, with both sides signaling they are prepared to continue the fight in court.