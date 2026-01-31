Emails released by the Department of Justice revealed a connection between New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch and Jeffrey Epstein. The correspondence was discovered in a cache of more than three million documents related to the convicted sex offender that the government made public on Friday.

After news of the emails broke, Tisch released a statement clarifying his relationship with Epstein.

“We had a brief association where we exchanged emails about adult women, and in addition, we discussed movies, philanthropy, and investments. I did not take him up on any of his invitations and never went to his island. As we all know now, he was a terrible person and someone I deeply regret associating with,” Tisch wrote, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Steve Tisch denounces Jeffrey Epstein after emails reveal relationship

In the documents released by the justice department, Epstein appears to facilitate encounters between Tisch and different women in 2013, per The Athletic. During one exchange, Epstein offered to invite someone for Tisch to meet and the Giants chairman asked, “Is she fun?”

In a later correspondence, Tisch inquired about a woman, asking if she was a “working girl.” Epstein reassured the Giants executive, responding, “Never.” On a different occasion, Tisch asked Epstein if another woman was “pro or civilian.”

Tisch’s father Preston Robert Tisch purchased 50 percent of the Giants franchise in 1991. Since then, the team has been co-owned by the Mara family and the Tischs. In 2005, Tisch became chairman and executive vice president of the organization.

Tisch wasn’t the only NFL owner connected to Epstein on Friday. Newly released documents revealed a business relationship between Epstein and Josh Harris.

Harris, a private equity firm billionaire, is the co-owner of the Washington Commanders. He’s also co-owner and managing partner of the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Devils.