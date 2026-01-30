After over three years, could Paige/Saraya make her WWE return at the upcoming 2026 Royal Rumble PLE in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia?

Paige posted a video on X, formerly Twitter, of her training in the ring. She is doing chain wrestling with someone, and she looks smooth as ever.

Her caption may have said all it needed to. “Feeling like my old self again,” she wrote, indicating that she may be back to form from her wrestling prime.

Feeling like my old self again pic.twitter.com/7UtgrXv2hr — SARAYA (@Saraya) January 30, 2026

Of course, this caught fans' attention. Several comments linked her to the upcoming Royal Rumble PLE. “Get ready for [the] Rumble,” one fan wrote. Another said, “It's a great weekend to say that…”

One fan quipped that she should be getting ready to be thrown over the top rope in preparation for the Royal Rumble. “Should you not be getting some throwing over the top rope practice in? LMAO. See ya Saturday,” they said.

Will Paige return to WWE at the Royal Rumble?

The Royal Rumble traditionally has plenty of surprises. Paige would be a shocking return considering she hasn't wrestled in a WWE ring since 2017.

However, she has previously stated her desire to go back to WWE. She said this after seeing AJ Lee's shocking comeback in September 2025.

“You know, I'm always gonna have that feeling [of wanting to return] because WWE is doing amazing things right now, and you're just like, Man, I miss being in the locker room, I miss being around people like Nattie [Natalya] — I miss my sisters,” she said. “And then when I watched AJ, I've watched that over and over again because she's my fairy godmother, dude. I love her so much.”

Paige left WWE in 2022 after an 11-year tenure with the company. She would then join AEW, where she would perform in the ring for the first time since December 2017. Before her WWE departure, Paige was featured in several non-wrestling roles. She would leave AEW in March 2025.