Sadly, iconic actress Catherine O'Hara, best known for her roles in Home Alone, Schitt's Creek, and Beetlejuice, has died at 71 years old.

Reports surfaced on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, that O'Hara had died. The reports were confirmed by her manager, and details surrounding her death are unknown as of the time of this writing.

O'Hara is an award-winning actress with several accolades to her name. She has won two Emmys, a Golden Globe Award, and two SAG Awards. Her other notable credits include After Hours, Heartburn, For Your Consideration, and The Nightmare Before Christmas. O'Hara's last role before her death was in John Candy: I Like Me.

She recently starred in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice — the long-awaited sequel to Tim Burton's 1988 movie, Beetlejueice. In her final years, she remained booked and busy.

O'Hara was seen in three movies in 2024. She started the year by starring in Argylle before starring in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and The Wild Robot.

One year earlier, her voice was heard in Elemental. While known for her on-screen roles, she was an accomplished voice actor as well. O'Hara lent her voice to the likes of Frankenweenie, The Addams Family (2019), and Elemental.

Before rising to fame, she started her career in the sketch comedy series Second City Television. O'Hara won an Emmy for her role in the show.

Then, she gained further fame for her roles in the likes of After Hours, Heartburn, Beetlejuice, and then, of course, Home Alone. She would reprise her Home Alone role in the sequel, Lost in New York.

Years later, O'Hara starred in the sitcom Schitt's Creek. She played Moira Rose for six seasons of the hit show. Schitt's Creek was co-created by Eugene and Daniel Levy. She won another Emmy for her performance in the show in 2020.

In recent years, she has starred in TV series like Six Feet Under, A Series of Unfortunate Events, The Last Kids on Earth, The Studio, and The Last of Us.