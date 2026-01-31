The U.S. Department of Justice released over 3 million pages of documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation on Friday. In that release, reports indicate that New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch was named in several emails.

It's said that Tisch was connected with Epstein in the released emails, claiming that Epstein would send the long-time Giants' co-owner scouting reports about women, according to Carson Kessler, Nathon Fenno, Katie Strang, and Alex Andrejev of The Athletic. The alleged emails took place in 2013, and some even revealed that Epstein would discuss Tisch with women about their encounters with him.

“Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein connected New York Giants chairman and co-owner Steve Tisch with multiple women, according to newly released emails, and Tisch received scouting reports on women from Epstein, and the two men discussed whether women were ‘pro or civilian' or a ‘working girl.'

“The emails, sent in 2013, were among more than 3 million Epstein-related documents that the Department of Justice released Friday. There are also emails between Epstein and women who wrote about their encounters with Tisch.”

The Athletic also reports that Steve Tisch, a Giants spokesperson, and some women allegedly in the emails, did not immediately respond when reached out to. As of now, it appears the 76-year-old sports franchise co-owner and film producer is remaining quiet.

Some of the released Jeffrey Epstein emails reveal the back and forth he had with Steve Tisch in 2013. In May 2013, Tisch was asking questions about a Russian girl Epstein was seemingly setting him up on a date with. In June 2013, Tisch was asking Epstein about a specific woman, wanting to know if she was a “working girl.”

Another exchange in June 2013 displayed another back and forth, where Epstein asked Tisch if his “present” was in New York City. Tisch replied “yes” to that question, and followed that up asking if his “surprise” would go out to lunch with him the next day.

One of the alleged scouting reports mentioned in Friday's release revealed Epstein giving Tisch feedback about an unnamed girl. In the message shared by The Athletic, Epstein discussed the girl feeling uncomfortable about the age difference with Steve Tisch, and that he would convince the woman not to go back to Ukraine and continue dating the Giants' co-owner.

“In a different email, Epstein followed up with Tisch after he'd connected with one of the women: ‘Report just in, you did very well, she wants to go to the play, she is a little freaked by the age difference, but go slow … I will try to convince her not to return to Ukraine. Having her crying worked.'

“Tisch responded: ‘Nice report … Funny comment on crying!!!'”

Tisch's father bought 50% of the Giants' franchise back in 1991 alongside the Mara family. In 2005, Steve Tisch was named chairman of the organization. He is a well-known movie producer as well, who is credited for films such as “Forrest Gump,” “Risky Business,” “The Pursuit of Happyness,” and “The Equalizer.”