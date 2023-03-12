The Golden State Warriors do a lot of things right both both on and off the court. We all know about their player development and how well they plan for the future. But it’s also little things off the court that matter as it did for Dallas Mavericks center JaVale McGee.

When the 35-year-old won his first championship with Golden State in 2017, he had a number of better offers from other teams in the league.

Despite that, he chose to sign on with the Warriors in free agency on a one-year contract. It paid dividends as he went on to win another championship with Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and company before ultimately departing the following season for the Los Angeles Lakers.

So, with the prospects of a second championship aside, why did McGee choose to stay with the Warriors and accept a lesser contract? One reason for it was how the franchise treated its players and organized dinners on the road.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Tasting that championship, man. Seeing what it took from Game 1 to Game 82 to every game in the playoffs of what it took,” McGee said on “The Draymond Green Show.” “The brotherhood that I felt, the energy, the way the Warriors organization treats their players. I had been to three or four teams, and the Warriors by far — still to this day — treat their players the best out of anybody.

“Just one aspect of the way that the Warriors does dinners on the road. I still haven’t seen that and I’ve been on four teams after that, I believe. … Just that aspect of that, to congregate with not only your teammates, but your teammates’ friends and family, and not worrying about the bill. Just order whatever you want. We’re all just going to congregate in fellowship and really enjoy it.

“That was one aspect. I’m like, a million more won’t do it for me. I need to do this again and it worked out.”