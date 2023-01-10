By Paolo Songco · 3 min read

The Golden State Warriors are dealing with a myriad of injuries at the moment. Stephen Curry has been out of action for nearly a month due to a shoulder injury. Andrew Wiggins has also missed time, while Klay Thompson sat out the Dubs’ last game due to a knee problem.

The silver lining to this injury crisis is that it has given Golden State’s other players with opportunities to prove their worth for the team. One man who has stepped up to the plate during this brutal stretch for the Dubs is rookie Patrick Baldwin Jr.

On Monday, during the Warriors’ disappointing 115-101 loss to the Orlando Magic, Baldwin committed a crucial error on the defensive end. Magic stud Franz Wagner made quick work of Baldwin as the former used a couple of dribles to free himself from Baldwin’s lackluster defensive effort to finish with an easy uncontested lay-up. Dubs coach Steve Kerr immediately called Baldwin out for the mental lapse, and the four-time NBA champion shot-caller was delighted with the youngster’s reaction:

“That’s perfect,” Kerr said Monday after Warriors practice, via Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports. “It’s OK to make the mistake, as long as you recognize what it was and you learn from it. Now you got to do that … however many players are in the league, you’ve got to know everybody. And that’s a big part of being a rookie. As you come into this league and you don’t know tendencies, it all has to go into the Rolodex.

“He’s learning but I think he’s got a really bright future. He’s skilled, he’s smart, he’s aware and he works at it.”

Baldiwn didn’t make any excuses. He knew what he did wrong and he was willing to accept the criticism from his coach. More importantly, he now knows what he must do so that he doesn’t make the same mistake again.

“You know, it’s just a make a mistake, don’t make it twice league,” Baldwin said. “I learned that kind of the hard way with Wagner two nights ago. But had a good conversation about that and definitely was a point of emphasis in practice today.”

For his part, Baldwin has been receiving a lot of help from the veterans on the squad. One of the perks of playing for such an experienced team is the wealth of knowledge that is readily available.

“We’ve got a locker room of vets who love being vets and love sharing information,” Baldwin said. “Anytime I’ve got a question for Draymond or I’ve got a question for Andre, they’re all ears and they’ll give you everything they’ve got.”

Patrick Baldwin has taken advantage of the opportunity that has been handed to him during over the past couple of weeks. In his last five appearances, the 20-year-old has put up averages of 10.0 points and 2.6 rebounds in 14.4 minutes per contest. He’s no star, but it’s hard not to see the potential in this young man.