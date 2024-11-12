Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick announced that forward Christian Wood has experienced soreness in his right knee during his ramp-up process, delaying his return. The Lakers plan to provide a further update on Wood's status in approximately four weeks, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

Wood, who has not played since February 14, faced setbacks last season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, which sidelined him for the season’s conclusion. Over the summer, Wood underwent a second surgery to address ongoing knee issues, with the Lakers aiming to manage his recovery carefully as he integrates back into the team.

JJ Redick provides update on Christian Wood's status as Lakers seek to bolster frontcourt depth

Prior to joining the Lakers, Wood played for the Dallas Mavericks during the 2022-23 season, where he averaged 16.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, shooting 51.5% from the field and 37.6% from three-point range. Despite these challenges, the Lakers were optimistic about Wood’s addition to their rotation, seeing him as a valuable asset in their frontcourt alongside Anthony Davis. Wood concluded last season averaging 6.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, shooting 46.6% from the field and 30.7% from beyond the arc. With Wood and forward Jarred Vanderbilt both out due to extended injuries, Los Angeles has been actively exploring ways to strengthen its roster depth.

Reports suggest that the Lakers are considering potential acquisitions such as Brook Lopez and Jonas Valanciunas to enhance their rotation. Adding a reliable presence in the paint has become a pressing need, especially with the recent injuries that have limited the Lakers' ability to maintain consistency on both ends of the court.

Currently holding a 6-4 record, the Lakers are looking to round out their three-game homestand with a win against the 7-4 Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. Memphis claimed victory in their last matchup, where Los Angeles faced a weakened lineup without key players Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura.

Redick's update on Wood’s status has raised concerns for a Lakers team that has already grappled with early season injuries and rotation adjustments.