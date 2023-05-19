Jay-Z and Beyonce made a historic real estate purchase. In Malibu beach sits a 30,000 square foot house, which Jay-Z and Beyonce can call home. The price tag for this house was a whopping $200 million, breaking a record of the most expensive house purchase in California history.

Although the power couple paid an arm and a leg, they actually saved nearly $100 million on it; the house was originally listed at $295 million. Even with the savings from that purchase, it still is the most expensive home sold in the entire state of California, according to TMZ real estate sources.

The previous record in California was $177 million; this purchase eclipsed that by $23 million. Maybe that’s worth pennies to Beyonce and Jay-Z. They are billionaires after all. However, this purchase is also the second most expensive real estate deal in the country. The top sale was $238 million New York City apartment—go figure.