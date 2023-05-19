Although the power couple paid an arm and a leg, they actually saved nearly $100 million on it; the house was originally listed at $295 million. Even with the savings from that purchase, it still is the most expensive home sold in the entire state of California, according to TMZ real estate sources.
The previous record in California was $177 million; this purchase eclipsed that by $23 million. Maybe that’s worth pennies to Beyonce and Jay-Z. They are billionaires after all. However, this purchase is also the second most expensive real estate deal in the country. The top sale was $238 million New York City apartment—go figure.
Back in 2017, Beyonce and Jay-Z purchased a mansion in Bel-Air for $88 million. But don’t worry, they spent millions more in renovations, pushing it over the $100 million mark. They needed a more expensive home this time around.