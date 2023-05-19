Jay-Z and Beyonce made a historic real estate purchase. In Malibu beach sits a 30,000 square foot house, which Jay-Z and Beyonce can call home. The price tag for this house was a whopping $200 million, breaking a record of the most expensive house purchase in California history.

Although the power couple paid an arm and a leg, they actually saved nearly $100 million on it; the house was originally listed at $295 million. Even with the savings from that purchase, it still is the most expensive home sold in the entire state of California, according to TMZ real estate sources.

The previous record in California was $177 million; this purchase eclipsed that by $23 million. Maybe that’s worth pennies to Beyonce and Jay-Z. They are billionaires after all. However, this purchase is also the second most expensive real estate deal in the country. The top sale was $238 million New York City apartment—go figure.

Designed by master Japanese architect Tadao Ando, the massive house resides on an eight acre land. It overlooks the Pacific Ocean in the Paradise Cove area, (also known as Billionaires’ Row). Ando is also designing the house Kanye West bought in Malibu. Maybe Beyonce and West will be neighbors!

William Bell was the original owner and builder of the now $200 million home. It took him nearly 15 years to complete the building of the house made entirely of concrete. Bell was also one of the biggest art collectors in the world; he knew art when he saw it.

Back in 2017, Beyonce and Jay-Z purchased a mansion in Bel-Air for $88 million. But don’t worry, they spent millions more in renovations, pushing it over the $100 million mark. They needed a more expensive home this time around.