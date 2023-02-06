The 2023 Grammys is shaping up to be a good one, not just because of iconic moments happening, but due to history being made. Apart from Viola Davis landing her EGOT status, another artist has stepped forward to cement her name as the GOAT of the award-giving body. It’s no other than Beyonce as the musician just earned the right to become the most awarded Grammy winner ever.

Watch: Beyoncé accepts her 32nd Grammy, making her the most awarded artist in #Grammys history. pic.twitter.com/y8iMUKWEr0 — TheYoncéHub (@yoncecapital) February 6, 2023

Thanks to Beyonce winning Dance/Electronic Music Recording, Traditional R&B Performance, Dance/Electronic Music Album, and Best R&B Song, the musician has now attained a total of 32 Grammy awards. This string of victories has pushed Jay-Z’s better half past Georg Solti, a classical conductor who held the previous record of 31.

Beyonce started the Grammys with a total of 28 awards, which tied her with Quincy Jones, a prominent musician, and producer. During the ceremony itself, the musician became the most nominated artist with a total of nine nods. As it stands, Beyonce is now on top of the mountain with 32 Grammy awards with Alison Krauss, Solti, Jones, and Chick Corea with 27 each. Below them is Pierre Boulez with 26 to round up an impressive gathering of Grammy awardees.

The award that gave Beyonce the tie came early into the show with her winning the Grammy for the Best R&B Song. But instead of the artist, it was Nile Rodgers who accepted it on her behalf. The coup de grâce came after when Beyonce herself went onstage to accept the Grammy award for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album. From there, she thanked God and her family as the crowd gave her a standing ovation for the historic dub. Beyonce also gave a special mention to the Queer community for making a special impact on her recent work.

With her big night at the Grammys, sky is technically the limit for Beyonce herself. After such a historic moment, almost everyone can say that this development has catapulted her to GOAT status in the music industry.