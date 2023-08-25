LSU ended the 2022 season with a record of 10-4 in the team's first season with head coach Brian Kelly. It recovered from an early loss to Florida State by going on a 4-0 run in September and early October. It finished its last seven games with a record of 5-2, claiming wins over Alabama and Ole Miss before capping off its regular season with a loss to Texas A&M.

It faced Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, but fell in a 50-30 loss at Mercedes-Benz Stadium behind the 113 rushing yards from Georgia running back Kendall Milton. They would move on to defeat Purdue in the Citrus Bowl about one month later, setting multiple Citrus Bowl records as they earned a 63-7 win over the Boilermakers.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels, who transferred to the Tigers in 2022 after spending three seasons at Arizona State, will return to the roster in 2023. He will join a star-studded 2023 LSU football recruiting class, which took fifth place in 247Sports's recruitment class rankings. Texas A&M cornerback Denver Harris, a former five-star recruit in the Aggies' 2022 recruiting class, committed to the Tigers in December.

What are some bold predictions for Jayden Daniels as LSU enters the 2023 season?

4. Jayden Daniels will combine for at least 30 touchdowns

Daniels ended the 2022 season with 17 passing touchdowns and 11 rushing touchdowns, according to LSU's website. He recorded six touchdowns in an October win over Florida, earning three in the air and three on the ground as the Tigers defeated the Gators in a 45-35 win at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock noted the second-year quarterback is becoming more comfortable in LSU's offense at a press conference earlier this month.

“Yeah, I just think, you know, year two allows him a comfort level from a knowledge standpoint — from a knowledge of, not only offense but knowledge of personnel, where he feels like he can let it rip a little bit more,” Denbrock said, via On3 News Desk Writer Alex Weber. “And we continue to encourage him to do that more and more and more, and I think he's taken it upon himself as much as anything to play that way and be aggressive and make sure that he's given opportunities where they're needed — and being smart with the football at the same time.”

3. Jayden Daniels will take a top-3 spot in the SEC in total passing yards

Daniels finished last season with a total of 2,913 passing yards, putting him in seventh place in the SEC standings, according to Sports Reference. The figure would put him on pace with Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart, who will return to Mississippi in 2023. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, Mississippi State QB Will Rogers and Alabama signal caller Bryce Young took the top three spots in the conference.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Junior receiver Malik Nabers, who led the SEC in total receptions in 2022, will return to the roster in 2023. He finished last season with just over 1,000 receiving yards.

If Daniels can get into a consistent rhythm with LSU's receiving options early on and continues to improve in the Tigers' offense, he may have a solid chance at earning a top-3 spot in the conference in total passing yards.

2. Jayden Daniels will earn a spot on an All-SEC Team

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker won last year's SEC Offensive Player of the Year. The two-year Volunteer ended that season with a spot on the All-SEC First Team in a season that saw Tennessee earn an 11-2 overall record and a win over Clemson in the Orange Bowl. Bennett found a place on the All-SEC Second Team. Bennett joined a handful of LSU standouts in offensive lineman Will Campbell, defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo and linebacker Harold Perkins.

Including Daniels, a total of 11 players placed on the 2023 Preseason Coaches All-SEC teams, according to a Wednesday release from LSUSports.net. Daniels, Nabers, Campbell, Wingo, Perkins and defensive lineman Maason Smith were all selected to be on the Preseason Coaches All-SEC First Team. Tight end Mason Taylor, offensive lineman Emery Jones and kicker Nathan Dibert took spots on the second team.

Daniels will face plenty of tough competition to take a place on an All-SEC team. But if he can tap into his potential and that of LSU's offense this season, he can at least make his case for the honors by the time the end of the 2023 season rolls around.

1. Jayden Daniels will help guide LSU to a spot in the SEC Championship Game

LSU will have plenty of formidable opponents to face in the regular season before the start of the SEC Championship game.

It will take on No. 8 Florida State in Camping World Stadium on Sept. 3. The Tigers will move on to a matchup with No. 22 Ole Miss after games against Grambling State, Mississippi State and Arkansas. They will play against No. 4 Alabama and No. 23 Texas A&M in the second half of their 2023 schedule.

If the Tigers can prevail against Florida State and find their rhythm early in their SEC schedule, they can have a decent chance at taking a spot in the SEC championship game for the second year in a row.