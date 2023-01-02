By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

The LSU Tigers absolutely demolished the Purdue Boilermakers in the Citrus Bowl. In the process, LSU set numerous offensive Citrus Bowl records.

The Tigers took down Purdue 63-7. They set the Citrus Bowl record for most points scored, total yards (594) and margin of victory (56).

LSU took a 14-0 lead after the first quarter after a pair of touchdown runs from John Emery Jr. and Noah Cain. Cain would add another rushing touchdown in the second, while quarterbacks Garrett Nussmeier and Jayden Daniels each threw a touchdown pass. The Tigers took a 35-0 lead into halftime.

In the third quarter, LSU used two big plays to increase their already massive lead. Wide receiver Malik Nabers completed a touchdown pass to Daniels before Nussmeier found Nabers for a 75-yard touchdown.

Purdue would score first in the fourth. Yet, LSU would add another rushing touchdown from Derrick Davis Jr. before Quad Wilson returned a touchdown 99-yards to the house to end the game.

The Tigers’ 63-points scored is their second-highest total of the season. They beat Southern, of the FCS, 65-17 back in Week 2. The last time LSU scored 60+ points on an FBS program was back in 2019 when they took down Oklahoma 63-28 in the Peach Bowl.

As for the Citrus Bowl, it has been running since 1947 despite undergoing numerous name changes. Prior to LSU’s outburst, the highest amount of points scored came back in 1969. While it was referred to as the Tangerine Bowl at the time, Toledo defeated Davidson 56-33.

While it isn’t a national championship, Brian Kelly’s first year at LSU ended with a success. As they look towards next year, they’ll look to use the momentum gained from their offensive outburst and huge win over Purdue in the Citrus Bowl.