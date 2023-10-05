Damian Lillard's surprise trade to the Milwaukee Bucks sent shockwaves through the NBA, but there is perhaps no team – Miami aside – who would have been less pleased to see the move than the Boston Celtics. The two are the clear favorites in the Eastern Conference, so the addition of one of the best players in the league for the Bucks – even if it was at the expense at an elite two-way guard – wouldn't exactly have been music to their ears, and in the wake of the trade Boston star Jayson Tatum has spoken about the kind of team he expects them to be this season.

“They’re going to have a hell of a team,” Tatum said. “There’s no way around that. They have two of the best players in this league at two of those prime-time positions. They’re going to be tough, but it’s gonna be fun. I’m looking forward to this season.”

Tough they will certainly be, with Lillard set to run the point for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez as the Bucks attempt to win their second championship in four seasons. The Celtics, however, will not exactly be easybeats themselves.

Of course, they acquired Kristaps Porzingis many months ago, and further bolstered their already highly talented lineup, led by Jayson Tatum, by snaring Jrue Holiday from the Blazers just days after he was shipped off from the Bucks. Both teams, who finished in the top two positions in the East last season, have got better this offseason, setting up what should be an enthralling race in the Eastern Conference in 2023-24.