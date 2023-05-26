Jason Tatum is firing on all cylinders for the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals and has been doing it in style along the way. This year, Tatum released his first signature sneaker, the Jordan Tatum 1, and has been rocking the shoes all season. While they’ve only been released in a few colorways, Tatum continues to rock exclusive palettes and PE’s deep into the NBA Playoffs. In their Game 5 win in Boston, Tatum sported a clean retro colorway aptly named the “Hesi-Tatum”.

The colorway may seem familiar to diehard Celtics fans as Tatum rocked a previous iteration of the Jordan 36 in a similar color scheme. The shoes are also featured on Tatum’s character in NBA 2k22. Last night, Tatum rocked the purple, seafoam green, and hot pink colorway against the Miami Heat. Interestingly enough, Tatum’s shoes resembled a few of the Heat’s alternate colors, a trend that’s been hot in the NBA. Whether it’s for luck or not, rocking the other team’s colors certainly worked out for Tatum and the Celtics.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jason Tatum scored 21 points in the Celtics’ Game 5 win in Boston. While he wasn’t scoring at-will, he was doing a ton on the offensive side with 11 assists and added 8 rebounds on defense. Tatum also had two steals in the 110-97 win for the Celtics. The Celtics have a golden opportunity to make history by coming back from an 0-3 deficit. If they’re able to complete this feat behind their star Tatum, there’s no doubt the Jordan Tatum 1 will become an instant classic in the career of the young star.

Jason Tatum is averaging 30.8 PPG and 4.3 APG on 47% shooting against the Heat. The Celtics visit Miami for Game 6 on May 27 as the action tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT. Check out our Sneaker news for more release dates and breaking content!