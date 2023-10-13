Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson are getting a new boost from Danny Ainge. The Utah Jazz hopes to keep their playoff hopes up by bolstering their depth during the NBA Preseason. Their latest move in conjunction with that pursuit? They got the Houston Rockets' former first-round pick, Josh Christopher.

You heard that right, Jazz fans! Josh Christopher is headed to Utah after a two-year stint with the Rockets. The 21-year-old will be signed to a two-way deal and will eventually have the chance to solidify himself in the roster, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

What is the Jazz getting from Christopher? An elite bucket-getter with a knack for hounding opposing ballhandlers on defense. He can also create chances for his teammates when necessary. He notched 5.8 points per game last season while shooting at a 46.5% clip on all three levels of scoring.

There is still a lot to be desired in his style of play but they need to work on his outside shot the most. He seems to have lost the confidence to shoot because his three-point attempts dipped from 2.6 all the way to 1.4 on average. This may be the direct result of getting his minutes per game down to 12.3 to 18 minutes per game as well.

Nonetheless, the best ability that any two-way contract player needs to offer is their availability. Christopher has managed to do that with the Rockets. He played 138 games for them last two seasons. The Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson-led team can surely use that if one of their rotation players fail to deliver.