Finding success in the NBA is all about fit and opportunity. Sometimes talent doesn't matter as much as being able to find the right team. Sometimes players get drafted to the right team from the get-go. Other times it takes a bit longer and several teams later. When the Houston Rockets drafted Josh Christopher in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft, they knew they were getting a very talented player. But flash forward to this offseason and they decided to trade Josh Christopher to the Memphis Grizzlies in the deal that landed them Dillon Brooks.

That's the nature of the business though and now after two seasons in the NBA, Christopher is on a new team with a new system to learn and new teammates to get to know. It's a radical change for him in that the Rockets had been among league's bottom dwellers during his time with the team and the Grizzlies have their sights set on becoming title contenders.

With his time with the Rockets in the rearview, he's relishing this new opportunity and is looking forward to what happens next.

“I tend to try not to move with emotion dealing with basketball,” Christopher told ClutchPoints. “I had a real good connection with the team, it was more so for opportunity. I'm just excited for whatever is next.”

Josh Christopher has the potential to be one of the best players in the NBA someday. The Rockets got an athletic, high motor, ball handling and scoring guard. This guy has BEEN league ready. 🎥 @houstonrockets pic.twitter.com/iOJ6VJGoKD — Ball Don't Stop (@balldontstop) August 16, 2021

While the trade with the Grizzlies represents a new opportunity for Josh Christopher, nothing is set in stone, nothing is guaranteed. The Grizzlies currently have 17 players under contract including Christopher. That's not counting second round pick GG Jackson who showed enough promise during Summer League that it's hard to envision him being left off the Grizzlies roster this upcoming season.

The Grizzlies do have one two-way contract spot available with the other two spots going to Vince Williams Jr. and Jacob Gilyard. It's highly likely that Jackson is given the third two-way contract spot. That still leaves the Grizzlies two players over the 15-man maximum with all 17 of those players on guaranteed deals. It's going to be up to Josh Christopher to try and beat somebody out and earn a spot on the regular season roster. He's confident in his abilities and confident he can help the Grizzlies this season.

“I can bring everything, I'm a two-way player,” Christopher said. “I've been working on my jump shot obviously, so being able to spot up, and then play defense as well. At the same time I use my creative abilities to play ball and really just affect the game and affect winning.”

The Grizzlies are a team that takes pride on the defensive end of the court. This past season, they were top three in the league in defensive rating. They were top ten in opponents points per game. That's one key aspect where Josh Christopher can stand out and make his case for a roster spot. He's been a good on-ball defender during his first couple of seasons in the NBA even if there is room for improvement on that end.

Most recently, Christopher made an appearance at the famed Drew League pro-am in Los Angeles where he was matched up against Chicago Bulls guard Dalen Terry for much of the game. Christopher took that challenge on and displayed very good on-ball defensive skills. He has the size and mobility to be a defensive force on the wings. The tools are there for him to be able to guard both guard positions and small forward.

Christopher's defensive mindset began when he was forced to as a kid playing against his siblings, and it's something he's carried with him ever since.

“They always say defense wins championships. I have brothers that I grew up playing against and I'm the youngest. So for me to get the ball I always had to get a stop, and that's just kind of been instilled in me for a while,” Christopher said. “And I'm athletic. When I was in high school I was always kind of playing the five a little bit so I was kind of rim protecting. I think it stemmed down from that too.”

Each summer, the Drew League is graced with some of the top professional, college and even high school basketball players in the country. While many of them have local ties, there's a good number of players from out the area and out of state that come for the competition. The league has grown in popularity over time

On this particular weekend, Christopher found himself opposite Bulls teammates DeMar DeRozan and Dalen Terry. While DeRozan and Terry ultimately got the win, Christopher kept his team in the game and even powered them to a near double-digit lead at one point thanks to his offensive arsenal. His slashing ability and his three-point shot were on full display.

For Christopher, the Drew League represents a chance to showcase everything he's been working on in anticipation of the 2023-24 season.

“Really just do the things that I've been working on in the summertime,” Christopher said. “If I'm able to do that, to get reps up and get my cardio in and prepare for the season, and just play basketball in the city that I'm from and have fun, then I'm good.”

Josh Christopher is still on his rookie scale contract, and if he makes the team this season and sticks for the whole year, the Grizzlies have a team option for the 2024-25 season. He knows this is a pivotal year for him, one that could really decide what his future is in the NBA. Although a lot can happen between now and the start of the season, for now, he's coming to camp ready to compete and show that he belongs.

“I just want to establish myself,” Christopher said. “They always say your third year is a very pivotal year which it is for me now too. So just to be able to establish myself and really find a home.”