As the Utah Jazz continue to tinker with their roster, 24-year-old guard Collin Sexton has found himself headlining multiple trade rumors just a season after being part of the trade package that the Cleveland Cavaliers sent Utah in exchange for Donovan Mitchell.

A presumed starter entering the 2022-23 season, the Jazz opted to bring Sexton off the bench for the first time in his career, leading to career-low averages of 14.3 points and 2.9 assists per game. Though his intensity, finishing ability and shooting were all valuable for the Jazz, a crowded backcourt and an ongoing search for frontcourt help have made him expendable in Utah.

The Collin Sexton saga needs a resolution

Given that they telegraphed their desire to move on from Collin Sexton long before rumors about a potential trade with the Milwaukee Bucks surfaced, the Utah Jazz should trade Collin Sexton. However, in order for all parties to be satisfied, a third team may need to be included in the deal.

Looking around the league, there are myriad teams that could be willing to absorb the contracts of Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton if the Bucks are willing to move on from the pair of wings. Yet, while a team that's flush with cash — such as the San Antonio Spurs could have interest in Allen and Connaughton, it's the Dallas Mavericks that may have the necessary trade pieces to make a deal work.

3-team trade proposition headlined by Collin Sexton

Jazz receive: Bobby Portis Jr., Maxi Kleber, JaVale McGee

Bucks receive: Collin Sexton, Tim Hardaway Jr.

Mavs receive: Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton, Kelly Olynyk, Malik Beasley

Why the Jazz make this trade

After taking combo guard Keyonte George in the 2023 NBA Draft lottery and re-signing combo guard Jordan Clarkson to a three-year extension, the writing may have already been on the wall for Collin Sexton. Nonetheless, even if the Utah Jazz are now willing to move Sexton, it'll only be in a deal that makes sense for them.

Subsequently, if trading Sexton managed to get them prized sixth man Bobby Portis Jr., then it might be a deal that's well worth it. After taking Taylor Hendricks in 2023 NBA Draft lottery and trading for John Collins, adding Portis to their frontcourt provides them with another stretch-big. More experienced than Hendricks, as well a better shooter and rebounder than Collins, Portis could legitimately enter the season as the starting power forward.

Maxi Kleber and JaVale McGee just provide additional depth, with the skilled Kelly Olynyk being sent to the Dallas Mavericks.

Projected Jazz starters: Jordan Clarkson, Ochai Agbaji, Lauri Markkanen, Taylor Hendricks, Walker Kessler

Bench: Kris Dunn, Keyonte George, Talen Horton-Tucker, Brice Sensabaugh, John Collins, Bobby Portis Jr.

Why the Bucks make the trade

The motivation for the Milwaukee Bucks in this trade is simple, as they replace a Sixth Man of the Year candidate in Bobby Portis Jr. with a Sixth Man of the Year candidate in Collin Sexton. A player that could also start for them, be it by design or necessity.

However, while the trade could favor the Bucks in terms of scoring output, Portis' presence on the boards will be missed. Though acquiring Tim Hardaway Jr. from the Mavs won't help them in that regard, it does make it a bit easier for them to send off Portis, Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton.

Sexton and Hardaway average 33.0 points per game combined for their career, about the same as they would be giving up in this trade. Although their frontcourt depth will look a bit thin, their ability to move Middleton and Giannis up the lineup as well as to start Sexton or Hardaway will allow them to play a more uptempo game.

Projected Bucks starters: Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jae Crowder, Brook Lopez

Bench: Collin Sexton, Tim Hardaway Jr., Marjon Beauchamp, Robin Lopez

Why the Mavs make the trade

In swapping Grayson Allen for Tim Hardaway Jr., the Dallas Mavericks move off of a contract that teams have been reluctant to take on, adding a player that's perhaps just as valuable for half the price. They also add a solid two-way wing whose contract will be under their control for three more seasons in Pat Connaughton.

Meanwhile, a surefire rotation piece, if not potential starter in Kelly Olynyk, gives the Mavs more offensive variety than they have with Dwight Powell or Dereck Lively II, let alone Maxi Kleber. Malik Beasley, a 3-point specialist, helps them shore up the wing depth of a group that's sure to run into the injury bug at some point or another.

Projected Mavs starters: Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Reggie Bullock, Kelly Olynyk, Dereck Lively II

Bench: Jaden Hardy, Seth Curry, Josh Green, Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Dwight Powell