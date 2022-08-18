Donovan Mitchell reacts to Bam Adebayo rocking ‘child’-sized defender on brutal screen

Donovan Mitchell and Bam Adebayo are teammates. Unfortunately for Miami Heat fans, a trade with the Utah Jazz hasn’t come to fruition just yet. Instead, the two have teamed up in a pro-am league and imposing their will on non-NBA players in the process.

One unfortunate opponent felt the full wrath of Adebayo – all 6’9″ of him, in fact – via a bone-crushing screen set by the Heat big man. The unsuspecting victim was trying to do his best to make Donovan Mitchell feel him, despite being several inches shorter than Spida. With his likely tunnel vision focusing on his man, he ran right into Adebayo’s pick and ended up right on the hardwood.

The pair looked electric together, combining for 50 points in the pick-up game while clearly taking it easy on their overmatched foes. It checks out after all given that they’re a couple of All-Stars playing mostly against rivals who are literally out of their league.

Teammates Bam Adebayo and Donovan Mitchell combined for 50 last night. No, really. https://t.co/r6pIAb3TGg — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) August 18, 2022

The Miami Heat have been reported as one of the teams interested in acquiring Donovan Mitchell in an offseason that’s been rife with trade rumors centered on the Jazz All-Star. Being able to pair Mitchell up with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo in a potential big three would be an absolute dream for Heat fans.

However, the Heat haven’t been among teams being recently reported with ongoing talks with the Jazz of late. Perhaps these pro-am runs are the closest the two will get to playing with each other anytime soon.