All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell removed “Utah Jazz” from his Twitter bio, despite still being employed by the Salt Lake City-based team. Is a blockbuster trade just around the corner? Is Mitchell headed to the New York Knicks in a potential multi-player, multi-draft pick deal? Any Woj bombs?

No more Utah Jazz in @spidadmitchell ‘s bio 👀 Is Donovan Mitchell headed somewhere else? pic.twitter.com/tiYtFOMT6w — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 30, 2022

Ever since the Jazz shipped Rudy Gobert out to Minnesota in a shocking deal that involved a boatload of first-round picks going Utah’s way, Mitchell has been linked endlessly to trade talks. Such is the life of a rebuilding team — no player is safe, even a player of Mitchell’s caliber.

Mitchell has been linked to the Miami Heat, with Tyler Herro most notably being the centerpiece of such a deal, but most reputable sources have pointed to a trade with the New York Knicks, who are equipped with enough young prospects and draft capital to entice the Jazz. At some point, it was believed that Mitchell-Knicks trade was as good as done.

The RJ Barrett $120 million extension, believed to have complicated Mitchell trade talks with the Knicks, is surely not that big a roadblock should the Jazz and Knicks decide to come to an agreement. The Knicks could offer Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, and Cameron Reddish alongside their own unprotected first-round picks just so the Jazz would budge on their demand of four unprotected first-round picks.

Mitchell’s Twitter bio change may be the first domino to fall on the blockbuster trade front for the All-Star guard. He still might be a Utah Jazz player for now, but if his bio change is anything to go by, it sure seems like his days in Salt Lake are numbered.