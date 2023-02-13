Monday night in the NBA will feature the Indiana Pacers (25-33) hoping to snap their four-game losing streak as they host the Utah Jazz (28-30) at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Jazz-Pacers prediction and pick.

The Pacers face the Jazz in a game expected to be a tight matchup, with Utah currently sitting as a one-point favorite. Indy has had a rough stretch after a surprising start to the season, with Tyrese Haliburton’s injury derailing them. Haliburton is back, but the struggles have continued.

Utah will play the third game of a four-game road trip. The Jazz lost four of their last five outings, and their most recent defeat came from the Knicks by six points on Saturday.

Here are the Jazz-PacersNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Jazz-Pacers Odds

Utah Jazz: -1 (-110)

Indiana Pacers: +1 (-110)

Over: 238 (-110)

Under: 238 (-110)

How To Watch Jazz vs. Pacers

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports – Indiana, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV, NBA League Pass

Time: 7 PM ET /4 PM ET

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread

In what was expected to be a tanking season for Utah, Will Hardy’s squad is still in the playoff hunt, though for how long we will see. The Jazz are 28-30 this season, ranking 11th in the Western Conference and fourth in the Northwest Division. After the NBA trade deadline, the West became an even wilder conference when it comes to the standings. The 13th-placed Los Angeles Lakers are still vying for a playoff spot, while the Jazz sit a half-game behind the No. 10 Oklahoma City Thunder. The fourth-placed Dallas Mavericks are just three games ahead of Utah.

On Saturday, the Jazz were unable to match the 30-point outputs of Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle as they lost 126-120 at Madison Square Garden. All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen, who will now start for the injured starter Zion Williamson, led Utah with 29 points, five boards, three assists, three blocks, and three rainbow makes. Jordan Clarkson chipped in 24 points, six rebounds, and three assists for the Jazz. Talen Horton-Tucker poured 23 points and seven assists in 27 minutes off the bench.

Utah has played well this season considering the club moved on from Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert in the offseason. Markkanen is averaging 24.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.1 triples, and 51% field goal shooting per game and is the primary reason Utah is alive for the Western Conference Playoffs. Clarkson has been the other key scorer on the team, notching 20.9 points and 4.0 boards per game. As a team, the Jazz rank fourth in points (117.6), fifth in 3-point makes (14.1), eighth in rebounds (44.3), and 10th in assists (25.8).

Utah made numerous changes during the NBA trade deadline. The Jazz bid farewell to Malik Beasley, Mike Conley Jr., Jarred Vanderbilt, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. They acquired Russell Westbrook, Juan Toscano-Anderson, and Damian Jones from the LA Lakers, but Westbrook is expected to be bought out. Aside from the possible debuts of JTA and Jones on Monday, Micah Potter is out for the team as he serves duties in the G League.

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread

The Pacers are looking to end their four-game losing streak and have fallen two games behind the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors for possible playoff contention. Indy now sits 12th in the East and fourth in the Central Division with a 25-33 record. Saturday, Indiana was torched for 80 points during the first half of a 127-113 road defeat against the Washington Wizards. The Pacers were outrebounded 40-33, but their field goal rate of 43-of-95 (45%) just made things worst compared to Washington’s 48-of-75 shooting clip. All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton had 21 points (8-of-16 FG) to go along with seven assists, six rebounds, and two steals. Myles Turner added 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting in 26 minutes of action. Rookie guard Bennedict Mathurin, who is slotted in the Rising Stars Challenge, chipped in 16 points, three rebounds, and four assists in 31 minutes off the bench.

Indiana had an excellent start to the season, going 23-18 to open the campaign. However, the Pacers have lost 15 of their last 17 games, with Haliburton’s recent injury the catalyst for the collapse. Haliburton and Turner are both questionable for this game, so we must keep a close eye on their availability. It does seem as if the new Pacers, George Hill and Jordan Nwora, will be available after their trade from the Milwaukee Bucks.

Final Jazz-Pacers Prediction & Pick

It will remain a mystery how the Jazz will fare without Beasley, Conley, and Vanderbilt, but this game is a toss-up and difficult to pick, especially with the questionable tags for Halibuton and Turner. If those two do play, go with the Pacers as a slight underdog at home, but keep an eye on the injury report and adjust accordingly.

Final Jazz-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Indiana Pacers +1 (-110)