Utah Jazz forward John Collins is rumored to be on the move one week before the NBA trade deadline. The Sacramento Kings are reportedly in trade talks for Collins, who knows he could join the Kings between now and February 6.

Collins addressed the trade rumors, per The Salt Lake Tribune’s Andy Larsen.

“I saw some rumors, but I definitely didn’t hear that,” Collins said. “Whatever Sacramento is doing, that’s, you know, their prerogative, if it involves me or not. Obviously, I would have found out. But I’m kind of happy I just didn’t have that news — sorry, nothing against Sacramento — just kind of happy I didn’t have that news hit my phone. I’ve just got to continue to be the best professional.”

Either way, whether he’s staying with the Jazz or not, Collins says he’s prepared for anything.

“It’s a Catch-22. It’s something that I try not to think about because I would get lost in it. And that’s why I just say I’m just happy that I found a nice group of guys here who can talk me through all of the trade rumors. You know what I mean?” Collins said. “Because this is not an easy thing mentally, to think about whether it might be a better situation or worse situation, and whatever situation is out there, it’s not my current one. So it’s hard for me to think about that and focus.

“So I just really try not to think about it and try to be the best pro I can. Because I really have no control over when or where that is to, and whenever that would happen, I would have to restart again,” Collins concluded.

John Collins trade rumors bring ‘kid-like’ for Jazz forward

Before the Jazz face the Timberwolves on Friday, Jazz forward John Collins is trying not to focus on the Kings trade rumors. However, Collins admits that his unsure future between now and February 6 brings some joy.

“In a weird way, sometimes it’s fun. Sometimes I feel like a kid with a trade rumor; it’s just like my NBA fandom, “Collins said.” But other times, it just puts you in, like, a little bit of purgatory. You’re just in a little bit of a mundane area, you don’t know how to feel.

“That’s why I say, for me, it’s just going back to respecting the game, loving my craft, and trying to find some love there. It’s definitely not an easy thing to see your name being thrown around.”

After being traded from the Hawks earlier in his career, Collins understands the business side of the NBA and doesn’t take it personally.