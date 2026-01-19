Throughout the season, the Chicago Bears relied on Caleb Williams to engineer fourth-quarter rallies. While Sunday night didn't yield another miraculous win for the Bears as they fell 20-17 in overtime to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round, he still managed to produce a touchdown moment that caught everyone by surprise.

Trailing 17-10 with 27 seconds remaining in regulation, Chicago faced fourth-and-4 from the Los Angeles 14-yard line. With the pocket collapsing, Williams retreated nearly 30 yards behind the line of scrimmage, drifting all the way back toward the 40-yard line as multiple Rams defenders closed in. Just before being hit, the former No. 1 overall pick launched a high-arcing pass toward the back corner of the end zone. Tight end Cole Kmet fought through coverage and caught the pass, forcing overtime and sending the crowd of 60,253 on a frigid night at Soldier Field into frenzy.

The pass traveled 51.2 yards in the air, making it the longest completed throw by air distance in the red zone since tracking began in 2016. The 24-year-old released the ball from 26.5 yards behind the line of scrimmage, farther than any completed pass by depth since at least 2016, with a completion probability of just 17.8%, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

First-year head coach Ben Johnson summed up Williams' game-tying throw with a single word: “ridiculous.”

“There's some things you just can’t coach, he's got that about him,” he added. “He's got a knack, he's clutch, he’s an erasure. I have a bunch of bad calls each week, and he helps make it right for me. He's going to continue to ascend.”

Johnson also acknowledged briefly considering a two-point attempt after the touchdown, but elected to kick the extra point because of inconsistent goal-line execution throughout the season.

Even after such an unforgettable moment, the comeback eluded the Chicago team. The Bears won the overtime coin toss but went three-and-out on their first possession. After forcing a Rams' punt, Chicago drove past midfield before Williams threw his third interception of the game, picked off by safety Kam Curl on a deep attempt intended for wide receiver DJ Moore. Quarterback Matthew Stafford then orchestrated a drive that placed the Rams in field-goal range. Kicker Harrison Mevis converted a 42-yard field goal to end the game.

Williams finished the game 23-of-42 for 257 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions, with a 59.3 passer rating. Over the regular season, he amassed 3,942 yards, 27 touchdowns, and seven interceptions for a 90.1 rating. In two playoff games, he recorded a 65.9 passer rating with 618 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions.

The Bears, with Johnson at the helm, went 11-6 in the regular season and won the NFC North for the first time since 2018.