If there's one quality the Cleveland Cavaliers have as an organization, it's showing appreciation to their forever family. Such was the case on Monday as Kevin Love was in town with the Utah Jazz, playing on his old stomping grounds for only the second time since his contract buyout in February 2023.

In the first quarter, the Cavs played a tribute video to commemorate the 2016 NBA champion, among Rocket Arena's cheers, to which Love pointed to his right ring finger.

Love posted the moment to his Instagram account with the caption, “Cleveland will always be Home 👉💍🏆 216 THANK YOU for the endless Love F0️⃣REVER.”

Following the video of his warm reception, Love shared a highlight of a three-pointer he knocked down in his right-corner spot and a slow-motion shot of walking through security. There are pictures with former Cleveland teammate Larry Nance Jr., longtime Cavs trainer Stephen Spiro, and wine-and-gold star Donovan Mitchell, who Love played alongside for just a few months in his last season in Northeast Ohio.

Fittingly, it was Mental Health Awareness Night, a cause he has championed for over a decade. Monday was a heartwarming reminder of the everlasting bond that Love will share with the city of Cleveland and the Cavs family. It's remarkable how just a few minutes of a video package can instantly bring back nearly nine years of memories. The wine-and-gold faithful in the building were just as grateful to see their old friend as Love was to see them.

After six seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Love spent the majority of his NBA career with the Cavs from July 2014 to February 2023. Although he was unable to participate in the first, Cleveland went on to appear in four straight NBA Finals after arriving via trade to team up with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.

Love still holds the franchise record for the most individual points (34), field goals made (11), and threes made (8) in a single quarter, all of which happened in the opening frame at home against the Portland Trail Blazers on Nov. 23, 2016. He's tied for the record for most triples made (8), rebounds (16), and defensive boards (15) in a half, too.

In terms of the postseason, Love is tied with JR Smith for the most three-balls (8) in a playoff game and has the record for the most in a playoff half (7). He also recorded a Cavs organization-high 21 rebounds on the road vs. the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals. In that same series, Love tied a franchise-best mark with six steals in Game 3 at Rocket Arena.