The Los Angeles Rams didn’t advance to the NFC Championship Game in a comfortable fashion — they simply survived it. Still, that didn’t stop Puka Nacua from having his payoff moment, as he made it clear afterward that style points do matter. After surviving a tense 20-17 overtime win over the Chicago Bears in brutal conditions at Soldier Field, Nacua’s raw emotion captured both the moment and the mindset of a team still standing.

Moments after the game ended, the NFL posted a clip on X, formerly Twitter, that captured Nacua overflowing with energy as a boom mic picked up his unfiltered celebration. First came a reminder of the stage, as he shouted “playoff football,” before thumping his chest and yelling “Rams.” Then came the message that instantly went viral, “We’ll see you in Seattle, baby!” Nacua said.

"We'll see you in Seattle, baby!"@AsapPuka is READY for the NFC Title game 🗣️ @RamsNFL pic.twitter.com/woLusuF0wY — NFL (@NFL) January 19, 2026

The clip underscored how much the win meant after a chaotic night in freezing temperatures, where both passing games struggled to find rhythm. Nacua didn’t post eye-popping stats, but his impact was undeniable. He finished with a team-high five receptions for 56 yards on 10 targets, added two rushing attempts, and converted three crucial third downs, all on scoring drives.

His biggest moment came in overtime. Facing third-and-6 from the Chicago 43, Nacua hauled in a short pass, broke through contact, and dragged cornerback Jaylon Johnson for extra yards to set up a 13-yard gain. Four plays later, kicker Harrison Mevis drilled a 42-yard field goal to seal the Rams’ escape.

Nacua also delivered in regulation. On a fourth-and-1 late in the fourth quarter, he took a jet sweep handoff and powered forward to extend the drive, which ended with Kyren Williams’ go-ahead touchdown.

The game reached overtime only after Bears quarterback Caleb Williams completed a stunning fourth-down touchdown to Cole Kmet in the final seconds. But Williams’ interception in the extra period swung momentum back to Los Angeles.

Now, Nacua and the Rams head to face the Seattle Seahawks for the NFC Championship Game, a familiar opponent after splitting the regular-season series. As Nacua’s message made clear, the Rams wouldn’t have it any other way.