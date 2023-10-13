After hearing his name come up in trade rumors seemingly every season, John Collins was finally traded from the Atlanta Hawks to the Utah Jazz this past offseason. The Jazz sent Rudy Gay and a first round pick to the Hawks in return. A borderline All-Star caliber player, Collins will help bolster the Jazz frontline. After spending the first six years of his NBA career with the Hawks, Collins is going to have to adjust to a brand new environment, something he hasn't had to do since he was a rookie. Collins admitted that it's going to be a little bit difficult as per Sarah Todd of The Desert News.

“It's pretty difficult in the sense of feeling like a rookie again,” Collins said. “Not in terms of obviously my my experience in the NBA, but it's a new home, new coaches, new everything, new teammates, and it's hard to adjust to new. I have to adapt to a bunch of things that I wasn't used to doing in Atlanta, and that's part of the game, and I'm embracing it because it's a new chapter for me and it also allows my game to grow.”

In the Jazz' first preseason game against the Los Angeles Clippers over the weekend, John Collins finished with five points and four rebounds in 18 minutes of play. In their second preseason game also against the Clippers, Collins finished with three points and five rebounds in 19 minutes.

Overall though, the trade is a fresh start for John Collins and the opportunity to take his game to another level.