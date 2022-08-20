This is a rather weird time for Jordan Clarkson. Yes, he’s currently signed to the Utah Jazz team. However, his stay with the team might be coming to an end depending on how the Donovan Mitchell situation sorts itself out. It’s commonly thought that Clarkson will be traded to a contender in a fire sale for the team.

For now, though, Clarkson will be focusing his attention on a different team: the Philippines. The Jazz star headed to Manila to prepare for his country’s push in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers. While there, Clarkson made sure to check out the local party scene, and it did not disappoint. (via ClutchPoints)

Jordan Clarkson felt right at home partying in Manila 🔥 He is set to don the Philippines' colors in the upcoming window of the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers. (via jimmanuell/IG)pic.twitter.com/LWDCTdzkY5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 20, 2022

A few hours later, Clarkson showed off his Philippine threads in an Instagram post. Take a look at how the Jazz sixth man looks with the blue-and-white scheme of the team.

Clarkson has always been one of the best bench scorers in the league. His ability to create buckets off the dribble and from a standstill is impressive. With the Jazz, though, it was turned up to another level. He won his first Sixth Man of the Year award there, helping the Jazz in their many playoff pushes.

Jordan Clarkson and the Philippine team will first play on August 25 in Lebanon. After that, the Jazz star will head back to Manila on the 29th to play against Saudi Arabia. Clarkson is one of the few players in the NBA with Filipino descent, the other being Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green.