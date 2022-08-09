‘My vibe is always good’: Jordan Clarkson keeps it real on Jazz trade rumors

Countless rumors are floating around the Utah Jazz and their future as a franchise. After shockingly trading Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, there is a firm belief Donovan Mitchell could be the next to go, which could mean a full rebuild. But if you’re asking Jordan Clarkson, he’s not worried the least about any of the chatter.

Via Deseret News:

“I’m chillin’,” he said with the wide and honest smile that has endeared him to Jazz fans for the last two years. “My mood is — I’m always good. My vibe is always good. It doesn’t change. This is my ninth year going into the league. I know how the business of basketball works.”

For what it’s worth, Clarkson’s hasn’t come up in trade talks at this point. It’s clear he’s just happy to be playing basketball for a living and doing what he does best.

If Mitchell does get moved though, with the New York Knicks emerging as a frontrunner for the star guard, the Jazz will definitely need to start from scratch in a sense. That would mean their two best players are gone. Although Jordan Clarkson is under contract with the team this season, if Mitchell is traded, Clarkson is likely one of the next to go as Utah will probably strip it down and clean house.

Clarkson is aware that’s not something he can control and he’s just going with the flow. After all, the NBA is a business. Wherever the nine-year veteran ends up, he’ll surely be an important asset, whether it’s in Salt Lake City or elsewhere.