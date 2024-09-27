As training camp approaches, the Golden State Warriors are nearing a critical point in their quest to bounce back to playoff contention after last season’s struggles and Klay Thompson's departure. GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. faced the harsh reality of NBA trades this offseason, as the team failed to secure stars like Paul George and Lauri Markkanen despite the swirling rumors.

Paul George initially emerged as a top target for the Warriors, but those talks quickly fizzled out when the L.A. Clippers chose to let the 9-time All-Star enter free agency rather than trade him to a Western Conference rival.

Meanwhile, Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz have agreed to a new contract through renegotiation, securing the Finnish All-Star for five more years at $238 million.

Mike Dunleavy's disciplined approach with the Warriors

“There’s no point in going all in to be slightly above average,” said Mike Dunleavy while addressing the media.

Eventually, the Golden State Warriors will have to completely shift away from the dynasty era that brought them four championships and six NBA Finals appearances between 2015 and 2022. A major step in that direction came when they decided not to re-sign Klay Thompson for the 2024-25 season.

“We’re probably as impatient as you can be as a franchise right now given our time horizon. But there’s a fine line between impatience and undisciplined,” the Warriors general manager continued.

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green remain central to the Warriors, but the supporting cast around them has undergone significant changes compared to the team's championship years.

Dunleavy also expressed his desire to keep Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody with the Warriors long-term. On Thursday, he mentioned that the team has had “positive conversations” with their representatives regarding rookie contract extensions.

Expand Tweet

Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody's increased roles with the Warriors

At just 21 and 22 years old, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody are rising talents who could play crucial roles in the future of the Warriors, especially as the team looks to gradually transition away from its veteran core.

Recognizing their potential, it's unsurprising that GM Mike Dunleavy is working to ensure both players remain key parts of the franchise well beyond the coming season.

Kuminga is set to be a key contributor this season following his impressive performance last year. He averaged 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game, boasting a shooting percentage of 52.9 from the field.

Only Curry and Thompson had higher scoring averages, and it wouldn't be unexpected if the young forward continues to elevate his game with an increased role ahead.

Moody may not have hit that level yet, but he delivered a career-best season last year, averaging 8.1 points and 3.0 rebounds per game. He connected on 46.2 percent of his shots from the field and 36 percent from three-point range.

Many are confident that this is the year Moses Moody will emerge as the player he is capable of becoming. Several factors support this belief: the Warriors recorded a better net rating with Moody on the court last season, he thrived in games where he logged over 20 minutes. With Klay Thompson's departure has been an increased need for a three-and-D wing.

The Warriors also acquired role players like Buddy Hield, Kyle Anderson, and De’Anthony Melton. However, these additions fall short of providing the support that Curry and the team need if they aim to contend this season.

Mike Dunleavy and the Warriors are in a challenging position. Questions loom about whether Curry alone can lead the team and if the Warriors will execute a game-changing trade during the season.