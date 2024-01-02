Clarkson was aware it had been a long time.

The Utah Jazz, led by a balanced team effort, were able to take home a 127-90 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. Six Jazz players scored in double figures, but in the end, it was Jordan Clarkson who stole the show as his team's best player on the night despite coming off the bench.

Not only did Clarkson lead the team in scoring, but he also managed to drop his first career triple-double in just 28 minutes of action for the Jazz, tallying 20 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

In doing so, Clarkson became the first player in Jazz history to notch a triple-double in nearly 6,000 days. Exactly 1,256 regular season games have passed since the last time a Utah player tallied a triple-double, with Carlos Boozer being the last player to do so. That's the longest regular season drought in NBA history.

After the game, Clarkson made it clear that he was aware of the unfortunate streak for the Jazz:

"Just happy to break that record, finally. I know it's been some time." #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/U1iwcEgHQO — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 2, 2024

The entire Jazz team erupted when Jordan Clarkson secured his 10th rebound of the game. Following a Jaden Hardy miss, Clarkson leapt high and secured the board, calling a timeout immediately afterwards, much to the delight of the entire bench.

In Utah's last triple-double on February 13, 2008, Boozer put up 22 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists in a 112-93 win over the Seattle Supersonics, a team that doesn't even exist anymore (they became the Oklahoma City Thunder).

Hopefully Clarkson and the Jazz don't have to wait another 16 years for their next triple-double performance. The team takes on the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.