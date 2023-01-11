Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy reacted to guard Jordan Clarkson’s 7-point possession against the Cleveland Cavaliers in a Tuesday press conference, one that swung the game back into Utah’s favor after Cavs guard Caris LeVert was called for a Flagrant One was following through on his 3-point jumper.

“I prefer watching those possessions when it’s somebody on our team,” Hardy said. “You could easily be on the other side of that. Guarding jump shooters is very hard now. Guys have such quick triggers, and all of us coaches are urging our players to contest shots and not just give up easy ones. Sometimes, you just end up underneath guys.”

It would be the first recorded 7-point possession since Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry pulled one off against the Charlotte Hornets, according to ESPN NBA and WNBA writer Kevin Pelton. The Jazz ultimately swung the game in their favor after falling to a 5-point deficit with just minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, using the momentum from the Jordan Clarkson 7-point possession to spoil guard Donovan Mitchell’s return in Vivint Arena.

“I think the league has made it very important to protect jump shooters because of the injuries that we’ve seen happen over the years,” Hardy said. “Kind of a weird play, obviously, for (Jordan Clarkson) to end up getting the and-one, and it’s a flagrant, two free throws to get one and then you get the ball back.

“You don’t want to count on those things to go in your favor to win a game, but we’ve also had some tough breaks during our tough stretch that haven’t gone our way. Sometimes it all levels out.”

The Jazz will tip off against the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. MST on Friday in Vivint Arena. The game will be broadcasted on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.