The veteran big man took to social media to say his farewell.

The Toronto Raptors were one of the most active teams at the NBA trade deadline. They even kicked off the trade season with the OG Anunoby trade in late December. One of the teams who served as a trade partner with the Raptors was the Utah Jazz. The Jazz acquired Kira Lewis Jr. and Otto Porter from the Raptors in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji. Olynyk had been a popular player among Jazz fans and even though he's going to his home country Raptors, he penned a nice farewell to the organization on Tuesday.

Thank You Utah 💜🎷🎵 pic.twitter.com/GgjeyrOBBY — Kelly Olynyk (@KellyOlynyk) February 14, 2024

Kelly Olynyk played for the Jazz for one and a half seasons. He was acquired by the Jazz in a trade with the Detroit Pistons ahead of the the 2022-23 season. Over the course of his time with the Jazz, Olynyk averaged 10.6 points per game, 5.7 rebound and 4.0 assists with splits of 51.9 percent shooting from the field, 40.3 percent shooting from the three point line and 77.5 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Kelly Olynyk has played in two games for the Raptors so far and has averaged 14.0 points per game, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.0 steals with splits of 50 percent shooting from the field, 33.3 percent shooting from the three point line and 100 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Olynyk began his NBA career with the Boston Celtics as the No. 13 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft. Throughout his 11 year career, he's also played for the Miami Heat and Houston Rockets in addition to the Raptors, Jazz and Pistons.