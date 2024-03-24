Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn and Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. threw punches at each other during the Rockets' 147-119 home win on Saturday.
After the game, Dunn said he would accept the inevitable punishment coming his way for the scuffle.
“[We] exchanged a couple words, a couple pushes, and the next thing you know, we're ejected,” Dunn said. “For me, I take responsibility for my actions, and whatever the league decides for me, I have to respect that.”
Jabari Smith Jr. and Kris Dunn get into a little altercation 🍿pic.twitter.com/Ta3YqN2W73
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 24, 2024
The Rockets thoroughly dominated the Jazz in the first quarter, establishing a 47-21 after the opening 12 minutes. The teams, or more specifically Dunn and Smith, came out swinging in the second quarter. Just moments into the second quarter, the two began grabbing each other's jersey at the free-throw line and pushing one another. Things quickly escalated, as both threw and missed punches as referees and teammates ran in to intervene.
Both players were ejected from the game and will likely be slapped with at least a one-game suspension by the NBA for fighting.
Dunn, who had struggled for years in the league, has seemingly found a home in Utah. A former fifth overall pick, Dunn bounced around the NBA, playing with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Chicago Bulls, Atlanta Hawks, and Portland Trail Blazers, in addition to the G-League, before signing a 10-day contract with the Jazz in February 2023. He eventually inked a multi-year deal with Utah and has established himself as one of the best defensive guards in the NBA.
Smith was selected by the Rockets with the third overall pick in the 2022 draft. In his second year, Smith has improved his efficiency, improving his points, rebounds, assists, and steals game averages while shooting at higher clips from the field, three-point range, and free-throw line.