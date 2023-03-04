The last stretch of a basketball season is rife with roster adjustments, desperation and an occasional redemption story. Kris Dunn, who has played just a combined 18 games in the NBA the last two seasons, has signed a second 10-day contract with the Utah Jazz, per NBA correspondent Marc Stein.

The deal comes after a productive first four games with the Jazz that has seen Dunn average 12 points with a 52.5 field goal percentage- an issue that has plagued the 28-year old since he entered the league in 2016. The point guard is also dishing 4.5 assists and snagging 3.8 rebounds per game in just over 22 minutes of action. He has been a welcome addition to a group that is doing their best to hang onto one of the last spots in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Dunn came into the league with much fanfare after being a key catalyst of a massive cultural renovation in Providence. He helped the program end a decade-plus drought in the NCAA Tournament with three consecutive trips to the Big Dance. The Minnesota Timberwolves selected him with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. Things quickly went downhill after that, though.

He shot under 38 percent from the floor his rookie season and then was included in the trade that sent Zach LaVine to the Chicago Bulls and landed Jimmy Butler in Minnesota. Dunn had his three best years in the Windy City before bouncing around the league a bit. It seemed that a lengthy NBA career would not be in the cards.

However, Dunn’s determination allowed him to work his way through the Los Angeles Clippers’ G-League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go. In 13 games, he shot a blistering near-60 percent from the field (41 percent 3-point shooting).

The 31-33 Jazz are in a tricky situation with a rebuild possibly on the horizon for 2023-24. For now, though, the team is forging ahead with the hopes of being in the Western Conference postseason picture come April.

Dunn furthering his redemption arc in Salt Lake City fits nicely into that plan.