Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson starred on the offensive end of the floor in Sunday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He scored 18 points — on 6-for-15 shooting from the field — and dished out 12 assists in the 129-119 Jazz loss. So when the Jazz visit the American Airlines Center on Tuesday night to play Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and the Dallas Mavericks, every Jazz fan will surely be dying to know: Is Jordan Clarkson playing tonight vs. the Mavs?

Jordan Clarkson injury status vs. Mavs

The Jazz have Clarkson listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game due to a hand injury, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. In other injury news relevant to the Jazz, rookie Walker Kessler (non-covid illness) is also questionable to play for Utah.

Clarkson, 30, is in his ninth year in the NBA and fourth as a member of the Jazz franchise. He’s averaging 20.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game across 61 appearances this season (all starts).

The Florida native is enjoying a career year scoring the ball in the 2022-23 campaign — his current 20.8 points average is a personal best by a wide margin.

Don’t expect the Jazz to steal a road win against the Mavericks on Tuesday night, regardless of if Clarkson is in the lineup. After all, the Jazz have struggled to win games on the road all year, as their 11-21 road record is the seventh-worst in the entire NBA. But with regard to the question, Is Jordan Clarkson playing tonight vs. the Mavs, the answer is maybe.