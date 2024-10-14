Utah Jazz All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen removed himself from trade discussions, at least until after the season, by signing a five-year, $238 million extension on August 7. This move effectively ended the Golden State Warriors' pursuit of him during the offseason.

The rumors surrounding multiple teams pursuing Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen persisted throughout the offseason. However, when it came time to make a decision, the Jazz opted to retain their best player by signing him to an extension through the 2028-29 season.

Markkanen discussed the Warriors' trade interest during an interview with NBA insider Marc Stein on Substack.

Lauri Markkanen knowing he did something right

On being in the headlines throughout the summer, Markkanen said, “I mean … it's cool to know that you're wanted and it means that you've done something right on the basketball court that teams would like to get you. .. I was able to take it pretty easy and not worry about it.”

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Warriors presented the strongest offer for Lauri Markkanen this past summer, including Moses Moody, multiple first-round picks, several pick swaps, and additional second-round picks.

Negotiations stalled when the Jazz prioritized acquiring Brandin Podziemski over Moses Moody from the Warriors, as reported by Charania. The Warriors were firm in either keeping Podziemski or limiting the amount of draft capital involved in the deal. Ultimately, the Jazz held their ground, causing the talks to break down.

“Obviously I wasn't a free agent, but it was more I had the ability to do the contract and kind of had the choice. I don't have to do it, but that was something I wanted to get done to stay with the team.”

Staying with the Utah Jazz

Markkanen signed his lucrative multi-year extension with the Jazz after August 6, making him ineligible for a trade by the league's February 6 deadline.

Regarding the constant speculation about the Warriors pursuing him, Markkanen remarked, “I think [it means] you've done things right — that teams want you. … I was able to kind of zone it out and really wait for my agent for what's real.”

Despite the Jazz undergoing a rebuilding phase, The Finnish forward seems assured about his future with the team in Salt Lake City.

“Before in my career it used to be [louder], but now it was moreso, I was able to go home to my family and hang out. I went through it once already during my restricted free agency [summer], going from Chicago to Cleveland, so this was easier for sure. Contract-wise we couldn't do anything before August. I knew that, if something happens with [trade interest], my agent will let me know. So I was able to kind of be home with my family and work out and it was easier,” said the Jazz star forward.

Only time will tell if the Jazz made the right call, but it appears to be a strong decision for now. Regardless, this season is crucial for the Jazz, and their early performance will significantly impact how quickly they can re-enter the playoff discussion.