Lauri Markkanen is the gift that keeps on giving for the Utah Jazz and that gift also turned into a nightmare for Los Angles Clippers center Ivica Zubac who got mercilessly posterized by the Jazz star in the third quarter of Wednsdaey night’s showdown in Salt Lake City.

Lauri Markkanen’s hops can be underrated because he’s more known for his ability to torch defenders from the perimeter as a seven-foot floor-stretching monster. But when given the chance, particularly an open lane, he’s someone who wouldn’t hesitate to attack it.

Such was the case during that play, with Jazz point guard Mike Conley excellently recognizing the big space between Lauri Markkanen and the rim. Zubac was just too far away from the basket as he was pulled away from the paint…by Walker Kessler. By the time Zubac knew that Markkanen had some evil plans, it was simply too late for him to make a stop. If anything, he was just perfectly on time for his Kodak moment.

Lauri Markkanen, who was traded by the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Jazz last September, has become the leader of the Jazz on the floor, as he’s currently putting together an All-Star quality campaign in his first year with Utah. He entered the Clippers game with a season average of 24.6 pints on 52.0 percent shooting from the field. He is also shooting over 40 percent from behind the arc and over 86 percent from the free-throw line. He can score on all three levels and get up high to embarrass late defenders, just like Zubac on that play.