The Los Angeles Clippers (23-23) visit the Utah Jazz (23-24) on Wednesday night. Action tips off at 9:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Jazz prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Los Angeles is coming off a double-digit home loss to Philadelphia but remains in sixth place in the Western Conference. The Clippers covered 48% of their games while 61% went under the projected point total. Utah has won three of its last four games to bum them into eighth place in the West. The Jazz covered 55% of their games while 59% went over. This will be the fourth and final meeting between the two teams. Utah won two of the first three games, including the most recent matchup by double-digits in Utah.

Here are the Clippers-Jazz NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Clippers-Jazz Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: +5.5 (-108)

Utah Jazz: -5.5 (-112)

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

How To Watch Clippers vs. Jazz

TV: Bally SoCal, ATTSN Rocky Mountain

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

Despite a shaky stretch of late, the Clippers enter tonight’s game with a great chance to cover thanks to their elite defense. LA ranks third in points allowed (110.1 Opp. PPG) and fifth in opponent shooting percentage (46%). They also rank in the top 10 in threes allowed (11.6 Opp. 3PM/Game) and opponent three-point percentage (34%). The Clippers remain an excellent rebounding team that ranks eighth in rebounding (52.9 RPG). That being said, they will need to get something out of their 29th-ranked offense tonight if they want to cover as road underdogs. The Clippers will be without Paul George and John Wall, while Reggie Jackson and Luke Kennard are questionable.

Offensively, LA features a roster focused on their two stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. That being said, George will not play tonight which will put even more of a focus on Kawhi. Kawhi has been excellent across his last five games as he averaged 28.6 PPG and 6.8 RPG. He’s been stellar on defense as well with 2.6 STOCKS (steals plus blocks) per game over that span. Expect a huge night from Kawhi with so many players out for the Clippers.

With George out, Norman Powell projects to play a much bigger role. That could end up being a good thing for LA as he was the key factor in their lone win against the Jazz this season. He scored 30 points on 10/15 shooting in their previous matchup with Utah. Powell has been a huge focus in recent games as well, averaging 18.6 PPG over their last five games.

Perhaps the biggest X-factor for LA tonight is guard Terance Mann. Although Mann averages just 8.8 PPG for the season, he has averaged 15.4 PPG over their last five games. He’s been stellar from beyond the arc, averaging 2.2 threes per game on 46% shooting. Utah allows the fewest threes per game – putting even more importance on Mann to have a hot night from beyond the arc.

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread

After a blazing-hot start, the Jazz simmered out a bit but have begun to pick things up again in recent games. Utah features an explosive offense that ranks third in scoring (117.6 PPG) and fourth in made threes (14.3 3PM/Game). While they are not a strong defensive team, they make up for it with their work on the glass. Utah ranks seventh in rebounding (52.9 RPG). They are particularly dangerous on the offensive glass as they rank fifth in offensive rebound rate (26.8%).

If Utah is going to cover as home favorites, they’re going to need another big night from star Lauri Markkanen. Markkanen finds himself in the midst of a career year with averages of 24.6 PPG and 8.6 RPG. He is an incredible all-around scorer who is particularly lethal from beyond the arc. Lauri averages 2.9 made threes per game while making them at a 41% clip. That being said, Markkanen is questionable and his status is certainly worth paying attention to before making a Clippers-Jazz prediction.

Regardless of Lauri’s status, guard Jordan Clarkson figures to play a huge role for the Jazz tonight. For the season, Clarkson ranks second on the team with 21.1 PPG and 4.3 APG. He’s been especially dangerous against the Clippers as he’s averaged 27.3 PPG in three matchups with LA. He averaged an incredible five made threes per game against the Clippers while shooting 52% from beyond the arc.

Final Clippers-Jazz Prediction & Pick

With George out for LA, I like the Jazz to continue their strong play of late and cover tonight against the short-handed Clippers.

