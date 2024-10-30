The Utah Jazz (0-4) are receiving the terrible news they knew was inevitable. Second-year forward Taylor Hendricks will be sidelined for the rest of the season, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

The No. 9 overall selection in the 2023 NBA Draft suffered a fractured right fibula and dislocated right ankle in Monday's 110-102 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. He will undergo surgery in the next one to two days, which will ideally start him on the track to an auspicious recovery process.

The Jazz could use a lucky break

There are still reasonably high expectations that Hendricks can morph into an impactful 3-and-D NBA player. His athleticism mesmerized scouts and persuaded the Jazz to make him a key part of their big-picture outlook. He is raw but flashed promise during his rookie campaign. Hendricks averaged 7.3 points on 45 percent shooting and 4.6 rebounds per game in 2023-24.

Although a complete rebuild could potentially come to pass in the offseason, the Jazz are still in limbo for now. They are trying to accomplish something that few have been able to perfect– stay competitive while developing a plethora of young talent. CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge appears to be committed to that plan for the time being.

Aside from the injured Hendricks, Utah is counting on Keyonte George, Walker Kessler Kyle Filipowski and Brice Sensabaugh to comprise a promising core in the long-term. Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton and John Collins are among the experienced players who are tasked with cinching this group together and keeping it relevant in a highly competitive Western Conference. Markkanen is battling back spasms, however, so a turbulent start to the season could quickly come off the rails.

But as long as player growth is evident, fans will reluctantly brave another losing campaign. Hopefully, Taylor Hendricks can be patient himself and keep his spirits as high as possible in the aftermath of this cruel setback.