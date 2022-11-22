Published November 22, 2022

By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue has become one of the most widely respected head coaches in the NBA. That’s why coaching praise coming from him shouldn’t be taken lightly. Right before the Clippers’ Monday night tilt against the Utah Jazz, Tyronn Lue was effusive in his praise of their coach Will Hardy.

According to Lue, Hardy has truly innovated as a coach in his first year on the job with never-before-seen plays:

“Coach Hardy’s done a good job of bringing some new things to the NBA that we haven’t seen before offensively,” said Lue of his Jazz counterpart.

Well-respected coaches such as Steve Kerr have gone on record in saying that most coaches simply run variations of long-existing plays that are present in each other’s playbooks. Will Hardy clearly had good company to learn from given that he served as an assistant under San Antonio Spurs legend Gregg Popovich as well as fellow Pop disciple Ime Udoka just last year.

Based on Tyronn Lue’s revelation, he’s taken what he’s learned and developed his own plays around them rather than rehash what’s already been done. Given that the Jazz are fielding a roster that, on paper, has no business being one of the winningest teams in the NBA this season, it’s not hard to believe that Will Hardy is bringing in some ace plays on offense.

Asked to expound on what those plays seem to be, Tyronn Lue kept things close to the vest.

“Nope. I hope he don’t run them tonight,” Lue continued.