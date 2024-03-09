Still in hot pursuit of an NBA comeback, Isaiah Thomas, the man who finished fifth in the MVP voting in 2017, generated some hype when he signed with the Utah Jazz's G-League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars. The buzz surrounding Thomas' potential return to the association grew even louder when he put up 32 points in his Stars debut.
But the Jazz, amid the team's injury woes, decided to pass on the opportunity to sign the two-time All-Star, instead opting to sign one of Thomas' teammates on the Stars. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Jazz are signing 6'5 guard Taevion Kinsey to a 10-day contract.
Kinsey, who'll be turning 24 years old in two days, has played in 25 games this season for the Stars, and the Jazz, a team that is currently without Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, and Taylor Hendricks, clearly saw something in the versatile wing that warranted his acquisition on the NBA roster.
The main selling point of Taevion Kinsey's game is his ability to space the floor. This season, Kinsey has made his threes at a 46.8 percent clip, nailing 1.2 a night. Overall, Kinsey is a selective offensive player who doesn't do too much, as evidenced by his efficient 70.1 true shooting percentage, so in the event that the Jazz need him to fill extra minutes on the wing, he can be relied upon to play his role to a T.
The Jazz have plenty of guards on the roster anyway to handle shot-creation and playmaking duties (Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton, Keyonte George), so Kinsey should be free to play a 3 and D role as he tries to stick on the NBA roster for the long haul.
Given the Jazz's roster needs, it's clear why they chose not to bring Isaiah Thomas back, as big of a feel-good story as it would have been. Moreover, it's not like Thomas set the world on fire in his Stars debut. He may have scored 32 points, which is impressive, but he did so at an inefficient 7-23 shooting from the field.
Congratulations are in order for Taevion Kinsey as he gets his first crack at NBA minutes, but the NBA comeback grind continues on for Thomas.