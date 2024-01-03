The Jazz explain their move to have fans put away their signs in heated contest on Monday night.

The Utah Jazz faced an uphill battle in their Jan. 1st matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. The Jazz confidently won 127-90 against the Mavs; however, an interaction from the game is making headlines. Several rabbis at the game held signs that prompted a Kyrie Irving engagement.

The Utah Jazz explains the courtside altercation between Kyrie Irving and a group of fans

Rabbi Avremi Zippel and two other rabbis held signs that read “I'm a Jew and I'm proud” at Utah's game against Dallas on Monday night. Irving noticed the sign and interacted with the fans. Shortly after, Jazz security told the group to put the signs away.

This is the statement the franchise released afterward:

“The Utah Jazz Code of Conduct is in place so that games can be played without distraction and disruption. No matter where someone is in the arena if a sign becomes a distraction or sparks an interaction with a player, we will ask them to remove it,” the team wrote, per Deseret News.

Utah further explained that asking the group of fans to take their signs down was a step in standard security protocol.

Zippel and his group could have been trying to make a statement to Irving, who has made headlines for his controversial views in the past. Nevertheless, the Mavs guard needed to focus on helping his team past a hungry Jazz squad.

Irving finished the game with 14 points, nine rebounds, and four assists. Utah had six players score in the double digits in their dominant win.

The Jazz are now on a two-game win streak as they prepare for a test against the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 3rd.