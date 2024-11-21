The Utah Jazz are one of the teams in the running for the possible Cooper Flagg sweepstakes this season. They are mired in a mini-rebuild with a lot of youth on their roster. Following their latest loss, against the Los Angeles Lakers during which head coach Will Hardy was not pleased, the Jazz made a roster move adding a former NBA Summer League standout on a two-way contract.

The Jazz signed former University of Memphis wing David Jones on a two-way contract as their latest roster move, as per Shams Charania of ESPN. In a related move, the Jazz waived Jason Preston who had been on a two-way contract with the team going back to last season. Preston suffered an injury during at the beginning of the G League season and had been sidelined.

Jones joins Micah Potter and Oscar Tshiebwe as the Jazz's three two-way contract players. As per the NBA's new CBA, teams are permitted to carry up to three players on two-way contracts. They are limited to only 50 NBA games while spending the rest of their time in with the team's G League affiliate.

Two-way contracts do not count against the salary cap and can be changed throughout the season.

David Jones' joins Jazz roster



Jones went undrafted out of Memphis in the 2024 NBA Draft. He caught on with the Philadelphia 76ers and played well for them during NBA Summer League.

Across seven games in Las Vegas and Salt Lake City, Jones averaged 9.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.6 steals with splits of 42.3 percent shooting from the field, 38.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 76.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Jones played well enough to earn a two-way contract with the 76ers, but he was ultimately cut before the start of training camp. He had been playing in the G League with the Mexico City Capitanes when the Jazz signed him.

Jones had appeared in four games with the Capitanes at a little over 29 minutes per game. He had been averaging 21.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.2 blocked shots with splits of 47.5 percent shooting from the field, 31.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line and 78.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.