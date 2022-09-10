After the Utah Jazz pulled the trigger on a blockbuster trade sending Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the general expectation is that there was going to be a subsequent fire sale in the immediate aftermath of the deal. There hasn’t been any movement in that regard, though, but according to reports, Bojan Bogdanovic has emerged as a wanted man, with teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers eyeing the sharp-shooting veteran.

Phoenix Suns insider John Gambadoro recently reported that at least four teams have shown interest in Bogdanovic. His Suns are one of them, but Gambadoro claims that it would be quite difficult for Phoenix to make a deal work. The Lakers, along with the Dallas Mavericks and the New York Knicks are also in the mix:

Phoenix being good does work against them in competing for players as their 1st-round pick(s) are not expected to be as good as others. In the case of Bojan Bogdanovic, the Suns, Lakers, Mavs & Knicks all have interest with draft picks & expiring contracts the key to a deal.

Phoenix being good does work against them in competing for players as their 1st-round pick(s) are not expected to be as good as others. In the case of Bojan Bogdanovic, the Suns, Lakers, Mavs & Knicks all have interest with draft picks & expiring contracts the key to a deal. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) September 8, 2022

These are some high-profile teams keeping tabs on Bogdanovic, which speaks volumes of the type of value he can bring to any side. Last season, the 6-foot-7 forward averaged 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists for the Jazz, while also connecting on 2.6 triples per game on a highly-efficient 38.7-percent clip.

As for the Lakers, they could sure use a guy like Bogdanovic on their roster. LeBron James needs shooters around him, and Bojan definitely fits that mold. Whether or not they can manage to pry him away from the Jazz, however, remains to be seen.