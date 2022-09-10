‘We have a plan in place’ Danny Ainge’s strong message to Jazz faithful after trading away Donovan Mitchell

The Utah Jazz will have a completely different roster next season after trading away Rudy Gobert and franchise cornerstone Donovan Mitchell. While many believe this team won’t be good for quite some time, Danny Ainge thinks differently. The CEO of basketball operations spoke out on the plan in place as Utah looks to build this team into a championship contender in the future.

Via NBC Sports:

“It was clear that in order to optimize our opportunity to create a team that could truly contend and establish sustained success, we needed to transition our roster,” Danny Ainge said in a statement. “In trading Rudy and now Donovan, it was a rare opportunity to maximize our ability to get quality talent and picks to best position us moving forward. We have a plan in place to help us assemble the championship team our fans deserve. It will take time to craft our roster. We all understand the work ahead and are committed to our vision.”

The Jazz was never a true title contender even with Gobert and Mitchell. That’s the cold hard truth. So when the opportunity to move on from both popped up, Utah couldn’t say no. In return, they got some intriguing pieces as well, especially in the Spida trade with Cleveland. Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, and Ochai Agbaji are all in Salt Lake City now. We can’t forget that Sexton was one of the best young players in the NBA just a couple of seasons ago, while Markkanen is coming off a solid campaign. Agbaji meanwhile, is a prototypical 3 and D type talent.

But more importantly, Danny Ainge and the Jazz front office have managed to acquire a plethora of draft picks. 14 to be exact across the next seven seasons, putting them in company with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

It will take time for Utah to be a force in the West. They may never be a title threat. That being said, Ainge and Co. are doing everything in their power to draft and develop, while hoping the current pieces they have turn out to be something special. Plus, there are still a couple of vets on the squad like Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic, but it’s still unclear if the Jazz trade them as well. Only time will tell.