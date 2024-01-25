The Utah Jazz visit the Washington Wizards as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Utah Jazz are on the road to take on the Washington Wizards Thursday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Jazz-Wizards prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Jazz are coming off a loss against the New Orleans Pelicans, and that marks their third loss in a row. Lauri Markannen leads the team with 23.6 points per game. He also averages 8.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton are both scoring over 17 points per game, as well. As a team, the Jazz are scoring 117.4 points per game. The Jazz come into this game with a healthy lineup.

The Wizards are 7-35 at the moment, and they have lost their last four games. Kyle Kuzma is having a good season as he is scoring 21.8 points per game. He also grabs 6.4 rebounds while dishing 4.3 assists. Marvin Bagley III is scoring 18.3 points per game in his four games with the Wizards. He is also grabbing 10.0 rebounds per game. Tyus Jones is averaging 12.6 points per game and 6.0 assists for the team as their starting point guard.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Jazz-Wizards Odds

Utah Jazz: -7 (-108)

Moneyline: -270

Washington Wizards: +7 (-112)

Moneyline: +220

Over: 245.5 (-110)

Under: 245.5 (-110)

How to Watch Jazz vs. Wizards

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: KJZZ-TV Channel 19, Monumental Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Jazz have been scoring extremely well, despite their three-game win streak. They have scored 129, 126, and 124 points in those three losses. This scoring has a great chance to continue against the Wizards. Washington has not played good defense all season, and they allow 124.9 points per game. As long as the Jazz make their shots in this game, and Markannen has a good game, Utah will cover the spread.

When Utah scores 120+ points this season, they are 15-6. That includes the three recent games they have lost, so the Jazz normally do a good job winning the games in which they have a good offensive output. If the Jazz score 120+ points in this game, I do not see a way they lose.

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread/Win

As mentioned, the Jazz have scored some points during their losing streak, but the reason they have lost is their defense. Utah has allowed 134, 127, and 153 points in those games. When the Jazz allow 120 points or more in a game this season, they are 3-17. Their defense will cancel out their offense and then some. The Wizards should be able to put up some points in this game, and if they get to the 120-point mark, they well cover the spread. Possibly even win.

All seven of the Wizards' wins have come when they score 110 or more points. Four of those wins have come when they score 120+ points. The Wizards should have no problem putting up points in this game, and I can definitely see them scoring 120. If the Wizards do that, they can cover the spread.

Final Jazz-Wizards Prediction & Pick

Both teams are struggling, but the Jazz are actually playing better than their losing streak suggests. With that said, I am going to take the Jazz put up some points, win this game, and cover the spread.

Final Jazz-Wizards Prediction & Pick: Jazz -7 (-108), Over 245.5 (-110)