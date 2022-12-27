By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

JD Martinez and the Los Angeles Dodgers recently came to terms on a 1-year, $10 million contract. The Dodgers have had a quiet offseason for the most part in 2023. Martinez and SP Noah Syndergaard highlight their primary free agency moves. With that being said, the additions of Martinez and Syndergaard should not be overlooked.

Martinez is fresh off of a strong 2022 campaign that saw him make his 5th career All-Star team. He’s a pure hitter in every sense of the word who profiles well for Los Angeles. But at 35-years old, there are people around the league who believe JD Martinez could regress in 2023. Without further ado, here is a look at why JD Martinez will be an All-Star this season.

JD Martinez in the Dodgers’ lineup

JD Martinez is set to join a deep Dodgers’ lineup. LA still boasts one of the best offenses in baseball despite losing Trea Turner, Cody Bellinger, and Justin Turner this offseason.

Depending on how Dave Roberts decides to fill out the lineup card, Martinez could bat in the middle of the order. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him slotted in either the 4, 5, or 6 spot in the order. Martinez is going to have plenty of RBI opportunities regardless of where he hits in the lineup.

JD Martinez finished the 2022 season with only 62 RBIs despite playing well. He ultimately posted a respectable .790 OPS for the Boston Red Sox. He will see an uptick in RBIs with the Dodgers if he posts a similar .OPS next year.

The Red Sox’ primary threats in their lineup were Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts last season. But the Dodgers have no shortage of intimidating hitters to surround Martinez in their lineup.

Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman command the most attention. But Will Smith, Max Muncy, and Chris Taylor are all capable of causing havoc. As a result, Martinez should be in line to see good pitches and make things happen for LA.

Final thoughts

The Dodgers’ signing of JD Martinez has the potential to end up being one of the most underrated moves of the offseason.

Statistics via Baseball Reference.