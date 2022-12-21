By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Dodgers have had a quiet offseason. Their marquee moves have included signing Noah Syndergaardand JD Martinez. Martinez, who was an All-Star last year, projects to be a quality fit in LA. However, the Syndergaard move has been overlooked by many around the MLB world. The right-handed veteran recently said that there is no reason as to why he can’t throw 100 MPH-plus in 2023.

But throwing fast doesn’t automatically turn into positive results. With that being said, Noah Syndergaard could be in line for a fantastic season with the Dodgers.

Without further ado, here are 2 reasons Noah Syndergaard will be an NL All-Star with LA.

The Mark Prior effect

Dodgers’ pitching coach Mark Prior was once regarded as a future MLB superstar. After displaying signs of dominance with the Chicago Cubs early in his career, injuries ultimately forced him out of the big leagues following a brief 5-year MLB career.

But he’s emerged as one of baseball’s best pitching coaches. He helped turn Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney into terrific pitches a season ago and could do the same with Noah Syndergaard.

Syndergaard admitted that he believes the Dodgers can help him turn his career around. He was one of the best young pitchers in the game during his time with the New York Mets. However, Syndergaard hasn’t been the same pitcher since undergoing surgery. Mark Prior will be tasked with helping Syndergaard achieve results as a reinvented hurler for Los Angeles.

And Prior’s track record suggests that he will get the job done.

Dodgers’ Noah Syndergaard is up for the challenge

Noah Syndergaard is known as an extremely hard-worker. He’s going to do whatever it takes to improve on the mound.

Baseball is a mental game and some players can’t handle the challenge. But Syndergaard has the ability to thrive despite adversity. Becoming an All-Star in a big market like Los Angeles will not be an easy task. Noah Syndergaard understands that he’s facing an uphill battle.

In the end, this is a pitcher who’s previously shown signs of stardom. And he is in line to rebound in 2023.