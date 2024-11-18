Gonzaga basketball enters the new week as the No. 3 team in the country, but there could be an upset brewing ahead of Monday's clash with San Diego State. The 3-0 Bulldogs are set to face the undefeated Aztecs at 10 PM ET. The game will air on CBS Sports Network.

“I'm going out on a limb here: give me the Aztecs tonight over Gonzaga. I'm calling it right now. San Diego State wins this game,” Jeff Goodman said, per The Field of 68 on X, formerly Twitter.

Gonzaga is coming off a 113-54 blowout victory over UMass Lowell on Friday. The Bulldogs' leading scorer Khalif Battle posted 21 points, and he's rolling with an astounding 61.1 percent mark from three and has been perfect from the free-throw line this season. The senior guard will be the player to watch against San Diego State, but Gonzaga's offense overall has been among the best in college hoops.

The Aztecs also have the ability to play at a rapid rate on both sides of the ball. They've forced 8.5 steals and have blocked eight shots as a team over two games. They will have to keep the pace from the opening tip if they want to give themselves a chance for the win.

Will Gonzaga basketball avoid an upset against San Diego State?

While the WCC conference has grown immensely in the last few years, it's obvious that Gonzaga basketball is still in a tier of its own. After an opening night blowout over Baylor, the Bulldogs are cruising with plenty of steam against the Aztecs.

It'll be San Diego State's first real test this year, representing the MWC, and looking to remain atop the conference throughout the season. The status of one of their best performers in sophomore guard Miles Byrd will need to be monitored leading up to tipoff, but the Aztecs have enough pieces to make some serious noise on Monday.