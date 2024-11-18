ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Gonzaga-San Diego State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Gonzaga-San Diego State.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs always play anyone and everyone. They never shy away from a challenge. They load up their nonconference schedule with top-tier opponents because their West Coast Conference schedule doesn't provide a lot of value beyond Saint Mary's and San Francisco. Being a national program with national championship aspirations, the Zags and coach Mark Few know they need to encounter elite opponents with a range of playing styles if they want to be ready for March Madness every season. They go into the belly of the beast, trusting the experience will be good for them.

The Zags beat Baylor in the first game of the season, thrashing a preseason top-10 team by 38 points and making a loud statement about their readiness to chase a championship. GU overcame a tricky test from a much-improved Arizona State team which looks like an NCAA Tournament-caliber squad under coach Bobby Hurley. Gonzaga has looked the part of an elite team thus far this season, but now the Zags have to play a true road game against a brand-name opponent.

San Diego State and Gonzaga have both played for a national title in major college basketball. Gonzaga reached the national championship game in both 2017 and 2021. San Diego State then played on Monday Night in 2023. In all three instances — Gonzaga twice, SDSU once — these teams ran into a juggernaut and were denied ultimate glory. 2017 North Carolina, 2021 Baylor, and 2023 Connecticut were all elite national champions, clearly the best team in college basketball for that particular season. Gonzaga and San Diego State didn't fail so much as they faced superior opponents. Coming close without finishing the job is a source of ultimate motivation for these programs. Playing each other gives GU and SDSU a chance to look in a mirror and see a very similar, relatable story. It's a chance for both teams to grow and learn early in the season. For Gonzaga, it's a chance to go into Viejas Arena — where San Diego State is legendarily tough to beat — and become even more battle-tested as this college basketball season picks up steam.

Here are the Gonzaga-San Diego State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Gonzaga-San Diego State Odds

Gonzaga: -11.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -670

San Diego State: +11.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +470

Over: 151.5 (-110)

Under: 151.5 (-110)

How to Watch Gonzaga vs San Diego State

Time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Gonzaga Will Cover The Spread/Win

If Gonzaga can beat Baylor by 38, it can beat San Diego State by 12. Gonzaga has already laid down a marker and set a standard for what it can be when everything is going well. If Gonzaga brings its A-game, San Diego State simply won't be able to keep pace, and GU will win by a large margin.

Why San Diego State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The spread is 11.5 points. SDSU being a double-digit underdog on its home floor in Viejas Arena seems wild. Don't overthink this. You're getting San Diego State plus a huge pile of points at home? Run to the button and click your bet before the spread and the price change.

Final Gonzaga-San Diego State Prediction & Pick

The lean is to San Diego State, but Gonzaga's 38-point win over Baylor makes us step back from committing to a play. This is a game worth live-betting on, but we recommend you not make a pregame bet.

Final Gonzaga-San Diego State Prediction & Pick: San Diego State +11.5